Bluemar Capital Management Has Cut By $389,875 Its Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holding; Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ted Baker Plc has GBX 2300 highest and GBX 890 lowest target. GBX 895’s average target is -2.19% below currents GBX 915 stock price. Ted Baker Plc had 21 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of TED in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform” rating. Liberum Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1280 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, March 22. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Performer”. Liberum Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 2300 target in Thursday, March 21 report. See Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1900.00 New Target: GBX 900.00 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1700.00 New Target: GBX 890.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2300.00 New Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.35 million for 8.47 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 452,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomasville National Bank & Trust holds 21,581 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh has 12,965 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Bluecrest Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Aqr Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.75 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). M&T Retail Bank invested in 0% or 37,726 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 2.59M shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 1.95% or 432,550 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 30,840 shares. Utah Retirement System has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 11,598 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 115,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

The stock decreased 0.65% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 915. About 32,459 shares traded. Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company has market cap of 402.93 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 10.02 P/E ratio. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenÂ’s wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Another recent and important Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) news was published by Postandcourier.com which published an article titled: “Charleston airport to launch nonstop flights to London | News – Charleston Post Courier” on October 18, 2018.