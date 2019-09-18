Bluemar Capital Management Has Boosted Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stake by $2.11 Million; Stock Declined; Ingersoll Rand Plc F (IR) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.47 Million as Market Value Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (IR) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 47,716 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 91,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.8. About 182,760 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 9,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 37,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, up from 28,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $212.63. About 129,076 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inverness Counsel Lc invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Natl Trust Co holds 2,292 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1.18M are held by Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company. Da Davidson reported 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fincl Counselors holds 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 2,703 shares. Meyer Handelman Co holds 2.47% or 381,450 shares. Pictet Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 77,799 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0.27% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 10,000 are owned by Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 20,395 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Barometer Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,160 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Com Oh holds 4,899 shares. Private Advisor Gp Llc owns 12,652 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82M for 16.12 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 5,525 shares to 120,398 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 14,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares:Msci Peru (EPU).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 192,584 shares to 383,752 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,291 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.