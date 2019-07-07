Bluemar Capital Management Has Boosted Its Wisdomtree Invts (WETF) Holding; As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Boosted Its Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (WETF) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 90,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 383,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 292,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Invts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 345,001 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 42.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 04/04/2018 – WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund Closes Above 200D-MA; 18/04/2018 – WisdomTree’s Advisor Solutions Platform Named Fund Innovation of the Year at the 2018 Mutual Fund Industry Awards; 27/04/2018 – WisdomTree Investments Declares Dividend of 3c; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree US Total Dividend Fund Closes Below 200-Day MA; 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund Goes Above 50D-MA; 10/05/2018 – Wisdomtree Global EX-Mexico Equity Fund Above 50D-MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree’s David Abner Receives ETF.com Lifetime Achievement Award; 07/03/2018 – WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Below 50-D-MA

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 373,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.86M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 800,788 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,402 shares to 51,650 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 21,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,832 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WETF shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 19,466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 88,483 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 824,746 shares. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Swiss Bancorp holds 237,000 shares. Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp accumulated 55,100 shares. 209,342 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) or 383,151 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust reported 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 2.01M shares. Moreover, Cutter & Brokerage Inc has 0.11% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 54,571 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.97 million activity. The insider Ziemba Peter M bought 16,000 shares worth $97,082. Muni Amit bought 13,500 shares worth $80,816. On Monday, February 4 the insider Bossone Anthony bought $295,965.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 176,125 shares to 131,500 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,458 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).