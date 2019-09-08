Bluemar Capital Management Has Boosted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $708,036; Stock Value Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Cna Financial Lifted Holding

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 218.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 202,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 295,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, up from 92,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 113,258 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TAERGET TO 12.50 EUROS FROM 13 EUROS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $176.00/Share From $172.00 by Morgan Stanley; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS AMBIVALENCE ON DIRECTION, SHAPE OF INVESTMENT BANK REMAINS, NEW CEO TO FACE RENEWED PRESSURES TO EXECUTE COST CUTS; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Wall St. Investment Banking Crown: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Inaugural Technology Start-up Day in Montreal; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investment Bank Pipeline Is Healthy: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S 1Q TRADING REVENUE AFFECTED BY SEASONAL FACTORS, MAY DRIFT LOWER -CFO

