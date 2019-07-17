Bluemar Capital Management Cut Position in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose; Caxton Associates LP Has Increased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $538,560

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 5,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 5.04M shares traded or 115.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein prepares exit for as soon as year end: Report; 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER BONUS GAP 72.2%; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – It is ‘difficult’ to see the start of a recession any time soon, Goldman Sachs strategist says

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 21,622 shares as the company's stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 190,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 1.39M shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 33,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 33,697 shares. Shell Asset Management Communications accumulated 12,160 shares. Stifel reported 129,001 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lomas Management Limited Liability Com reported 691,932 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 59,700 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 416,333 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 34,338 are owned by Cibc World Mkts Inc. Monarch Prns Asset Limited Liability holds 0.98% or 129,597 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 14,100 shares. Nomura Holdings accumulated 0% or 4,052 shares. Daiwa Gp has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Us Bancorporation De invested in 1,214 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,462 shares to 74,965 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of stock. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of stock. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares to 3,121 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,083 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.