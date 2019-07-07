BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Reaches $19.15 1 Year Low; Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 6 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 5 sold and decreased their equity positions in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pioneer Power Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 0.

The stock of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) hit a new 52-week low and has $18.58 target or 3.00% below today’s $19.15 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $178.99 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $18.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.37 million less. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 189,320 shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) has declined 40.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BXC News: 12/03/2018 – BlueLinx Says Mitch Lewis Will Continue as CEO of Combined Co; 12/03/2018 – BlueLinx Sees Deal Completed Within 45 Days; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180948: BlueLinx Holdings Inc.; Charlesbank Equity Fund VII, LP; 03/05/2018 – BlueLinx 1Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys 1.8% of BlueLinx; 16/04/2018 – BLUELINX HOLDINGS – REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LOAN, LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $600 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in BlueLinx; 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys New 1.7% Position in BlueLinx; 20/04/2018 – DJ BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXC); 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in BlueLinx

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 6,168 shares traded. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) has declined 33.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PPSI News: 28/03/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 4Q Rev $23.6M; 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – ON MAY 2, PIONEER CUSTOM ELECTRIC PRODUCTS CORP, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CLEANSPARK, INC; 28/03/2018 Pioneer Power Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr $1.15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Power Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPSI); 14/05/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 28/03/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 4Q Loss $10M; 08/05/2018 – CleanSpark To Accelerate Deployments By Acquiring Pioneer Custom Electrical Products Business; 14/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS – REAFFIRMS EXPECTATIONS FOR CO TO GENERATE HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REV FROM CONT OPS FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 28/03/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC PPSI.O – MANAGEMENT EXPECTS COMPANY TO GENERATE HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – PIONEER CUSTOM ELECTRIC PRODUCTS CORP WILL SELL CERTAIN ASSETS COMPRISING PCEP BUSINESS TO CLEANSPARK

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial, and backup power markets primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $48.87 million. It operates in two divisions, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. It has a 87.5 P/E ratio. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment offers liquid-filled and dry-type power, distribution, and specialty electrical transformers used in the control and conditioning of electrical current; and low voltage electric power distribution panel boards, switchboards, and low and medium voltage switchgears.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. for 284,760 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 678,514 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.13% invested in the company for 72,800 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 701,896 shares.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, BlueLinx Corporation, distributes building and industrial products in North America. The company has market cap of $178.99 million. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects.