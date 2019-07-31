Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1 0.12 N/A -1.65 0.00 EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.60 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% -4.2% -4.5% EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.87 beta. EnLink Midstream LLC’s 2.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are 1 and 1. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 EnLink Midstream LLC 0 2 1 2.33

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a -24.53% downside potential and a consensus target price of $1. Competitively the average target price of EnLink Midstream LLC is $13.2, which is potential 38.22% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, EnLink Midstream LLC is looking more favorable than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.7% of EnLink Midstream LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.8% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of EnLink Midstream LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 3.6% -6.5% -40.72% -43.63% -68.71% 0% EnLink Midstream LLC 3.26% -8.95% 4.97% -5.79% -32.74% 20.13%

Summary

EnLink Midstream LLC beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.