Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.51 N/A -1.62 0.00 VOC Energy Trust 5 7.02 N/A 0.71 7.52

Table 1 highlights Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and VOC Energy Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and VOC Energy Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.32% and 16.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.89% 5.61% 1.99% -11.3% -15.29% 3.67% VOC Energy Trust -11.88% -8.56% 18.67% 28.67% -1.29% 47.92%

For the past year Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has weaker performance than VOC Energy Trust

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 4 of the 5 factors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.