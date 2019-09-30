Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)

Both Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.00 31.50M -1.62 0.00 Roan Resources Inc. 1 0.00 34.51M -1.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Roan Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 575,868,372.94% 0% 0% Roan Resources Inc. 2,631,940,207.44% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Roan Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.32% and 95.2%. Comparatively, Roan Resources Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0% Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Roan Resources Inc. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.