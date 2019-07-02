Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Both Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.49 N/A -1.62 0.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 124 2.31 N/A 5.16 26.73

Table 1 demonstrates Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 15% 5.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.3% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.64% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.89% 5.61% 1.99% -11.3% -15.29% 3.67% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.44% -1.57% 66.16% 94.08% 244.5% 96.72%

For the past year Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. was less bullish than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 8 of the 8 factors.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.