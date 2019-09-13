Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Both Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 40 2.66 N/A 2.51 14.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Continental Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Continental Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Continental Resources Inc. has an average target price of $51.67, with potential upside of 60.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.2% of Continental Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Continental Resources Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0% Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51%

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.