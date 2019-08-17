Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Suncor Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Suncor Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.32% and 68.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.