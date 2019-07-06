Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.50 N/A -1.62 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.73 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Analyst Recommendations

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Oasis Petroleum Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

On the other hand, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s potential upside is 73.41% and its consensus price target is $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares and 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.89% 5.61% 1.99% -11.3% -15.29% 3.67% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72%

For the past year Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has 3.67% stronger performance while Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -0.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.