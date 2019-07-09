Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Comparing side by side

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.70 N/A 0.28 15.04

In table 1 we can see Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 60.10% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares and 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.89% 5.61% 1.99% -11.3% -15.29% 3.67% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47%

For the past year Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.