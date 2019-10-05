Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Cohen & Steers Decreased Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Stake

Analysts expect Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 77.78% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. It closed at $1.13 lastly. It is down 52.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) stake by 65.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 3.04M shares as Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)’s stock declined 8.39%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 1.59M shares with $21.84 million value, down from 4.63 million last quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. now has $3.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 1.35M shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 4.64 million shares or 32.54% less from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited invested in 0% or 26,540 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 95,895 shares. Connecticut-based Essex Fincl Ser has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,801 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd owns 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 239,900 shares. Zazove Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 89,764 shares. Invesco holds 2.14 million shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 933,241 shares. Rbf Cap owns 25,000 shares. Terril Brothers reported 0.01% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 72,837 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) or 1,076 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 213,500 shares in its portfolio. 1,800 are held by Group One Trading L P.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.94 million. The Company’s Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its clients to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states.

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yuma Energy and CARBO Ceramics among Energy/Materials gainers; Sundance Energy Australia and Blueknight Energy Partners among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “4 Negative Enterprise Value Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scarcity Value Rally In MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 04/11/2019: BKEP,TRCH,CPG,CPG.TO – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cheap Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Is Yielding 5.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Antero Midstream Corp stake by 204,069 shares to 3.70M valued at $42.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) stake by 34,576 shares and now owns 4.26 million shares. Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SHO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 221.04 million shares or 0.49% less from 222.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Company holds 0.04% or 7.60 million shares. Aqr Cap has 172,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Incorporated accumulated 13,937 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 1.39 million shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,084 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 108,929 shares. Pggm stated it has 0.9% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Oppenheimer holds 10,404 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 10,286 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 458,479 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 6.24M shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 7,300 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Corporation reported 150 shares stake. Security Rech Mngmt holds 807,250 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.