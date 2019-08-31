Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Comparison side by side

Since Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1 0.12 N/A -1.66 0.00 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 8 0.15 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% -16.8% -18.9% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4%

Volatility & Risk

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s downside potential is -20.00% at a $1 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.1% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares and 32.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.5% 16.38% 10.66% -39.46% -52.63% 17.39% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37%

For the past year Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has 17.39% stronger performance while Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -40.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.