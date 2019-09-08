Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Comparison side by side

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1 0.11 N/A -1.66 0.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.44 N/A 1.74 16.70

Table 1 demonstrates Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% -16.8% -18.9% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Holly Energy Partners L.P. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. Its rival Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Holly Energy Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

$1 is Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -23.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 26.1% and 31.7% respectively. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.5% 16.38% 10.66% -39.46% -52.63% 17.39% Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96%

For the past year Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.