Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS COMMON SHARES (KALTF) Shorts Down By 58.97%

Analysts expect Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 77.78% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1201. About 87,136 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:KALTF) had a decrease of 58.97% in short interest. KALTF’s SI was 59,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 58.97% from 145,500 shares previously. With 688,900 avg volume, 0 days are for KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:KALTF)’s short sellers to cover KALTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.03. About 109,347 shares traded. Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kalytera readies equity offering; shares down 15% – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Kalytera Therapeutics: Banking On A Partnership For This Diluted CBD Medical Play With Upcoming Catalysts – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kalytera To Acquire Majority Of Oregon 01 For CBD Extraction – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kalytera to acquire CBD extraction business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops cannabinoid medicines for a range of unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $14.49 million. It is developing a clinical-stage cannabidiol medicine to prevent and treat graft versus host diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing K-1032, a prodrug for the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, such as atopic dermatitis and acne vulgaris; K-1012, a prodrug for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome; K-1022, a prodrug to treat ulcerative colitis; and K-1052, a prodrug for the treatment of sepsis-induced acute renal failure and traumatic brain injury.

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yuma Energy and CARBO Ceramics among Energy/Materials gainers; Sundance Energy Australia and Blueknight Energy Partners among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “4 Negative Enterprise Value Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scarcity Value Rally In MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blueknight: Common Distribution Elimination Coming? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 4.64 million shares or 32.54% less from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 1,801 shares. Terril Brothers holds 0.01% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) or 39,900 shares. 26,540 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc. Zazove Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company has 933,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 95,895 shares. Rbf has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 213,500 are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Essex Fincl accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,076 shares. 1,800 are owned by One Trading Limited Partnership. Lpl Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.72 million. The Company’s Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its clients to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states.