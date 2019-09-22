Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Stock Value Rose While Zazove Associates Lowered Stake by $3.55 Million; Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holder Overbrook Management Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 746,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 203,134 shares traded or 22.37% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 30,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.71 million, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 1.51M shares traded or 97.52% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (Prn) by 3.72M shares to 18.00M shares, valued at $18.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Systems International Inc (Prn) by 370,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kaman Corporation (Prn).

Analysts await Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BKEP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 4.64 million shares or 32.54% less from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 239,900 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,076 shares. Zazove Assocs Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 746,922 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability invested in 933,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 2.14 million shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 95,895 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 213,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 1,800 shares. 1,801 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Terril Brothers invested in 0.01% or 39,900 shares. Jane Street Ltd owns 26,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,837 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Com owns 25,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Fincl Svcs Inc owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,510 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Contravisory Invest Management Inc holds 0.05% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 6,524 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Martingale Asset Lp accumulated 0.04% or 169,411 shares. Dean Capital holds 0.62% or 29,710 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 994,913 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 155,474 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 78,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 201,666 shares. Mesirow Invest Mngmt has invested 1.38% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Perigon Wealth Management Lc owns 298,239 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95 million for 24.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 234,825 shares to 250,804 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 19,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).