Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Stake Maintained by Zazove Associates Llc; Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 173,501 shares traded or 18.48% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 178,552 shares traded or 14.50% up from the average. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67 million shares to 34.83 million shares, valued at $49.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.74M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability reported 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Moreover, Terril Brothers Inc has 0.01% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 22,517 are held by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com. Geode Capital Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,150 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 89,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 245,900 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Liability Company. Grp Inc One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 34,700 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 14,401 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 235,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 105,973 are owned by Savings Bank Of America De. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,076 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (NYSE:MGF) by 196,339 shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inco (BGT) by 50,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,179 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (NYSE:FMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.06% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). First Foundation Advisors holds 514,278 shares. 13,105 were accumulated by Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc. 356,195 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,850 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 72,846 shares. City Of London Invest Management Limited owns 0.01% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 18,904 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 538,771 shares. Fiera Capital reported 43,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 2,633 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Associate Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 980,463 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 56,668 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 19,758 shares. 141,890 were reported by Raymond James Financial Ser Inc. Cohen & Steers holds 468,676 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.