Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Stake Increased by Zazove Associates Llc; As Plantronics New Com (PLT) Share Value Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Has Raised Holding

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 96,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 497,126 shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.30M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 104,153 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy Sees 2018 Earnings Growth; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,631 activity. The insider JOURET GUIDO bought 1,500 shares worth $73,545.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sleep Number Corporation by 22,383 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $168.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

