Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Shareholder Zazove Associates Increased Stake by $881,132 as Share Value Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Value Rose, Franklin Street Advisors Increased Its Holding

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 8,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 264,087 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, up from 255,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 6.48 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 78,601 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,589 shares to 170,689 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,840 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 13.09 million shares to 6.19 million shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Insmed (Prn).