Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Shareholder Zazove Associates Has Boosted Holding by $881,132 as Market Valuation Rose; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 637,472 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 267,259 shares traded or 94.57% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 Special Stocks to Boost Retirement Wealth and Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Should You Be Stacking Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) Stock Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “The Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) Dividend Is a Thing of Beauty – The Motley Fool Canada” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Which Bank Is Better: Royal Bank (USA) or Scotiabank (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.49 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares to 7.90 million shares, valued at $638.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zazove Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 89,764 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 14,401 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. 22,517 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 34,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) or 235,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,076 shares. Terril Brothers owns 0.01% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 40,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 26,729 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 105,973 shares. Lpl Fincl has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares to 6.19M shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.53M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn).

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.: The Exit Of A Major Shareholder Is A Bargain Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Blueknight Announces Sale of Three Asphalt Terminals to Ergon, Amends Credit Facility and Completes Oklahoma Pipeline Repair – Business Wire” published on June 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blueknight Energy Partners: First The Pain, Then The Gain – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Meet The New Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blueknight Energy Partners declares $0.145 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 20, 2017.