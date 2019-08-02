Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Holding Has Increased by Zazove Associates Llc; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 157,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94 million, down from 160,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 38.50M shares traded or 43.46% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 104,136 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy Sees 2018 Earnings Growth; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability invested 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 21,100 shares. 61,980 are owned by Peak Asset Limited Liability Corp. Somerset Tru stated it has 2.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Mngmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,150 shares. Motco invested in 66,633 shares. Valicenti Advisory reported 5.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delta Asset Management Ltd Co Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,505 shares. Lpl Financial Llc owns 2.33 million shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Sabal Tru invested in 15,878 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Winslow Asset Management has 94,677 shares for 3.78% of their portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers reported 42,074 shares stake. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 30,911 shares. Botty Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 621 shares. Kessler Gru Limited Liability reported 19,069 shares or 3.62% of all its holdings.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,146 shares to 126,008 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 2,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

