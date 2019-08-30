Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

This is a contrast between Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Resorts & Casinos and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 13 1.04 N/A 1.09 9.48 Full House Resorts Inc. 2 0.31 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and Full House Resorts Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and Full House Resorts Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 6.1% Full House Resorts Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and Full House Resorts Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Full House Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s upside potential is 5.71% at a $10 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and Full House Resorts Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 41.4%. Insiders held 90.47% of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.7% of Full House Resorts Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bluegreen Vacations Corporation -3.37% -13.36% -31.63% -19.45% -58.26% -20.26% Full House Resorts Inc. 4.4% 1.06% -26.28% -19.15% -37.5% -5.94%

For the past year Bluegreen Vacations Corporation was more bearish than Full House Resorts Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bluegreen Vacations Corporation beats Full House Resorts Inc.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation operates as a sales, marketing, and management company focusing on the vacation ownership industry in the United States. The company markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership interests (VOIs) in resorts that are developed or acquired by the company, or developed and owned by others. Its VOIs enable buyers to use resort accommodations through an annual or biennial allotment of points, which represent their ownership and beneficial use rights in perpetuity in the Bluegreen Vacation Club. It also provides property and homeowners' association management, VOI title, mortgage servicing, and resort amenity operational services; and financing to individual purchasers of VOIs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is a subsidiary of Woodbridge Holdings, LLC.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns StockmanÂ’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, which has 18,900 square feet of gaming space. Additionally, the company offers gaming services, which include slot machines, table games, and keno. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.