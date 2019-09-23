Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) is a company in the Resorts & Casinos industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8% of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Bluegreen Vacations Corporation has 90.47% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.64% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0.00% 19.30% 6.10% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations Corporation N/A 12 9.48 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 3.56 2.54

As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 66.34%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bluegreen Vacations Corporation -3.37% -13.36% -31.63% -19.45% -58.26% -20.26% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Bluegreen Vacations Corporation has -20.26% weaker performance while Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s peers have 25.27% stronger performance.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s peers beat Bluegreen Vacations Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation operates as a sales, marketing, and management company focusing on the vacation ownership industry in the United States. The company markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership interests (VOIs) in resorts that are developed or acquired by the company, or developed and owned by others. Its VOIs enable buyers to use resort accommodations through an annual or biennial allotment of points, which represent their ownership and beneficial use rights in perpetuity in the Bluegreen Vacation Club. It also provides property and homeowners' association management, VOI title, mortgage servicing, and resort amenity operational services; and financing to individual purchasers of VOIs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is a subsidiary of Woodbridge Holdings, LLC.