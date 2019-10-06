Bluegreen Vacations (BXG) EPS Estimated At $0.27; 4 Analysts Are Bullish HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HubSpot has $23000 highest and $16700 lowest target. $205’s average target is 28.62% above currents $159.38 stock price. HubSpot had 9 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Thursday, September 5. Bank of America maintained HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. See HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.33% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.38. About 577,261 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The Company’s software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into clients and delight customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers professional, and phone and email support services.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation operates as a sales, marketing, and management firm focusing on the vacation ownership industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $674.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Sales of VOIs and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It has a 15.4 P/E ratio. The firm markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership interests in resorts that are developed or acquired by the company, or developed and owned by others.

