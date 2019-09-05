Bluefin Trading Upped Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Holding By $792,900; Bogle Investment Management LP Lowered Its Radware LTD Ord (RDWR) Holding

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Radware Ltd Ord (RDWR) stake by 18.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 21,090 shares as Radware Ltd Ord (RDWR)’s stock rose 5.73%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 94,129 shares with $2.46M value, down from 115,219 last quarter. Radware Ltd Ord now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 40,409 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) stake by 448.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc acquired 264,300 shares as Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 323,200 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 58,900 last quarter. Microsoft Corp (Call) now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $139.53. About 16.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Ltd Liability Co holds 55,000 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 5.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 978,401 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. 6.43M were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 5.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Verus Fin Ptnrs has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Tree Management LP owns 35,480 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Limited owns 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.48M shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 15,758 shares. Harvey Ltd Com has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Staley Cap Advisers holds 5.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 670,067 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,943 shares. Carroll Fin Associate holds 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 191,985 shares. Nomura Hldg owns 397,198 shares. Vestor Capital reported 4.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 5.73% above currents $139.53 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $141 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target.

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Dell Technologies Inc (Call) stake by 357,752 shares to 14,700 valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call) stake by 170,700 shares and now owns 14,300 shares. Ssga Active Tr was reduced too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP) stake by 108,009 shares to 137,609 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Brightsphere Investment Group stake by 161,431 shares and now owns 242,356 shares. Xerox Corp Com was raised too.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $4.70M for 61.43 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sabre Rides on Partnerships, Renews Croatia Airlines Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YY Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Live Streaming Revenues Solid – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Gained 87% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.