Bluefin Trading Trimmed Citigroup (C) Position; Meritor (MTOR)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 49.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc analyzed 108,785 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)'s stock rose 1.72%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 109,915 shares with $6.84 million value, down from 218,700 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $141.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Meritor Inc (MTOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 102 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 79 trimmed and sold equity positions in Meritor Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 76.61 million shares, up from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Meritor Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 58 Increased: 50 New Position: 52.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. It has a 5.28 P/E ratio. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications.

Towle & Co holds 5.42% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. for 2.34 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 222,000 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has 3% invested in the company for 432,317 shares. The New York-based Highline Capital Management L.P. has invested 2.44% in the stock. Glenview Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7.70 million shares.

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Be Disappointed With Their 68% Profit? – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha" published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 369,773 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 33.64% above currents $64.35 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.