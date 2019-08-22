Bluefin Trading Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Position; Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Position

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 80.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 25,783 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 6,217 shares with $766,000 value, down from 32,000 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $223.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $117.67. About 2.78M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 18.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,691 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 11,719 shares with $1.86M value, down from 14,410 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $117.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $162.85. About 1.51 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 15.03% above currents $162.85 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 9. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,677 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 200 shares. Howard Capital owns 7,350 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na owns 67,626 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 2,037 shares. Nippon Life Americas has 1.52% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Guardian Life Com Of America has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Carlson Capital owns 7,081 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Lc accumulated 4,450 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.44% or 182,600 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 28,679 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt owns 7,760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,032 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company stated it has 0.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.25 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 113,522 shares to 477,710 valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 4,053 shares and now owns 5,119 shares. Ishares Tr (IWV) was raised too.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 1.47 million shares to 1.52 million valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cigna Corp New (Call) stake by 477,500 shares and now owns 589,200 shares. Momo Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 20.59% above currents $117.67 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. HSBC maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tru Of Vermont holds 94,861 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp owns 25,565 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 100,300 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Cim Investment Mangement has 0.49% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd Co stated it has 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 7,494 were reported by Fagan Assocs Inc. Brave Asset owns 5,385 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.38M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Financial Architects owns 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 590 shares. 45,313 are held by Foster Motley. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest invested in 8,675 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moreover, Gateway Advisory Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,352 shares.