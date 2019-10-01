Bluefin Trading Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Has Boosted by $2.57 Million; Iridian Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) as Share Value Declined

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 1.90M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.81M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 871,564 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 126.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 37,650 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, up from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 12,578 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd has 1.51 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 24,937 shares in its portfolio. 10,530 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital Llc. Jupiter Asset Ltd has 1.57% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 3,993 were reported by Wade G W &. Cibc Mkts invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Citadel Lc holds 3.13 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 0.12% or 309,215 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 91 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 8.17% or 98,731 shares. Moreover, Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability has 1.8% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 493,237 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd invested in 2,726 shares.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (NYSE:CL) by 1.77M shares to 945,900 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,720 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 172,140 were reported by Icm Asset Mgmt Wa. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.03% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 194,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 430,488 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Asset Mngmt One invested in 137,881 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa owns 192,774 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 20,264 shares. Van Den Berg Management I stated it has 5.22% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Comerica Bankshares reported 76,257 shares. 8,982 are owned by Advsr Asset. Kennedy Capital Inc holds 0.3% or 502,274 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).