Bluefin Trading Stake in Celgene (CELG) Has Boosted by $1.46 Million as Share Value Rose; Mastercard (MA) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 2.71 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 2.63 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,470 are held by Montag A &. International Value Advisers Lc holds 7.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 782,675 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc stated it has 4.93M shares. Pcj Counsel has 17,500 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited has 0.92% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ami Asset Mgmt holds 197,512 shares. Pictet Bancorp And Tru Ltd reported 2,000 shares. 22.77M are owned by Capital World Invsts. Maryland-based Wms Prns Lc has invested 0.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 945 shares. 6,116 are owned by Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Moore Cap Ltd Partnership reported 50,000 shares. Allen Inv Management Limited invested in 13,666 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 700 shares.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 89,337 shares to 18,863 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (NYSE:TUP) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).