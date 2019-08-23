Bluefin Trading Stake in At&T (T) Has Cut as Share Price Rose; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position as Stock Value Rose

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 529,966 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 454,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 21,538 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 475,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 21.40M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.31M for 10.38 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (Put) by 107,400 shares to 492,300 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 464,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.