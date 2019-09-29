Bluefin Trading Raised Holding in Tesla (TSLA) as Shares Rose; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Lowered Celgene (CELG) Position by $430,100; Valuation Declined

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 70.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 10,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 25,550 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12 million shares traded or 51.33% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/05/2018 – Tesla seeks to dismiss securities fraud lawsuit: US court document; 23/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Request FTC Investigation into Deceptive Tesla ”Autopilot”; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 31/05/2018 – TESLA: JAN OEHMICKE TO JOIN AS VP OF TESLA EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – Some of the gags include Facebook’s logo turning into Russian cyrillic, Tesla’s self-driving trucks and failed start-up Juicero getting its own building; 29/03/2018 – Sam Ro: Exclusive video from inside Tesla; 12/04/2018 – NTSB says Tesla booted from crash probe. Tesla says it withdrew, to complain to Congress; 29/03/2018 – Loup Ventures’ Munster Says Tesla Will Miss 1Q Model 3 Number (Video); 28/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Can Move Ahead With Claims Over SolarCity Deal; 11/04/2018 – Tesla is accepting preliminary bids for supplier contracts on the Model Y, a compact crossover companion to the Model 3 sedan

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 12,674 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $229.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,220 shares to 14,940 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00 million on Thursday, May 2. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 90,931 shares to 12,969 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.