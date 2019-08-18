Bluefin Trading Position in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Position in Globant S A (GLOB) by $7.63 Million as Share Price Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 107,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 87,312 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 194,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $98.74. About 731,529 shares traded or 77.01% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 448.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 264,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 323,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 6.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 3.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 51,867 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The stated it has 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Finance Advisory Serv invested in 0.48% or 21,015 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis reported 64,425 shares. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,017 shares. 2.80M were reported by Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 23.90 million shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc owns 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 914,963 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt holds 14,045 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. L S invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 77,424 shares for 6.87% of their portfolio. Generation Invest Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.83 million shares for 3.31% of their portfolio.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 55,610 shares to 27,290 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 357,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Limited Liability owns 61,607 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,015 shares. Ameriprise reported 65,774 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 13,237 shares. M&T National Bank holds 4,469 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Js Cap Mngmt Lc reported 8,100 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,973 shares. 3,347 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Bamco Inc Ny stated it has 34,680 shares. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 0% or 108,360 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Com holds 7,295 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Alpine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 54,008 shares.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94 million for 60.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

