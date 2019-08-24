Bluefin Trading Lowered Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) Position by $988,500 as Market Valuation Declined; At&T (T) Stake Held by Community Bank Of Raymore

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 56.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 329,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 248,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, down from 578,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Upcoming 1.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Inc. – Why I Own Shares For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt owns 1.42% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 108,813 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 0.74% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 460,434 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.62% or 48,567 shares. Ashfield Capital Lc reported 58,354 shares stake. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,437 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.07% or 11,728 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 81,930 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bartlett And invested in 175,736 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cutter Brokerage Inc invested in 0.71% or 79,482 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 236,806 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 48,008 shares. 28,329 were accumulated by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Brandywine Glob Inv Lc accumulated 1.18% or 5.45M shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 135,948 shares to 148,579 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 63,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).