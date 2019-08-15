Bluefin Trading Lowered Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $643,753 as Share Price Declined; Focused Investors Raised Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by $404,000 as Stock Price Rose

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 18.40M shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 6,429 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 21,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 12.45 million shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 19.72 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Bankshares In holds 17,570 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd owns 9,048 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California-based Assets has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 176,261 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc has invested 1.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pictet Asset Limited holds 677,895 shares. Freestone Capital Lc reported 16,224 shares stake. St James Com Ltd Liability Com holds 3.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 827,029 shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.14% or 22,920 shares. Conning has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Essex Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.36% or 56,448 shares in its portfolio. Inv Management Of Virginia Llc accumulated 71,028 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 39,571 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd accumulated 13,390 shares.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWZ) by 324,000 shares to 473,500 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 18,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

