Bluefin Trading Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $6.74 Million; As Gentherm (THRM) Share Value Declined, Holder Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.09 Million

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 124,240 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM)

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 49.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 108,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 218,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares to 133,582 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. THRM’s profit will be $15.82 million for 21.61 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New (Call) by 477,500 shares to 589,200 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).