Bluefin Trading Lowered Holding in Scientific Games (SGMS) as Stock Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Lowered Its Stake

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 68.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 400,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 186,391 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 586,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 1.78 million shares traded or 30.97% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 18,914 shares to 109,214 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 23,048 shares to 155,988 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

