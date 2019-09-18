Bluefin Trading Lowered At&T (T) Holding by $4.22 Million as Stock Rose; Pbf Energy (PBF) Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 85.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 127,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 21,106 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 24.30 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 13,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 569,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.81 million, down from 582,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 1.33 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 27/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY MAY FINISH GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL BY MID-APRIL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 30,600 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 334,853 shares. Tennessee-based Green Square Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.85% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 5,774 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Company reported 8,430 shares. 271 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 7.30 million shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.31 million shares. Hartford invested in 0% or 40 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York owns 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 34,246 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 219,125 shares. Foster Motley has invested 0.1% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 484,030 shares. Portolan Cap Management Limited Com reported 0.68% stake. 667,400 are held by Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.12 million for 7.20 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142,719 shares to 166,646 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 511,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,479 are held by Holt Advsr Limited Company Dba Holt Partners L P. Summit Asset Llc holds 36,245 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company has 116,023 shares. Alyeska Gru Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Burns J W And Ny has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cambridge Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 1.98M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants owns 44,098 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability owns 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 72,991 shares. Finance Architects accumulated 47,126 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 26,797 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Terril Brothers has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mackenzie Corp reported 1.48 million shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division invested in 0.47% or 495,896 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.77 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10,550 shares to 25,550 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 51,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,732 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.