Bluefin Trading Increases Holding in Baidu (Put) (BIDU); News New (NWSA) Holder Bbt Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $623,796

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) by 1004% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 200,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 3.20 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 1.74M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Digital Real Estate Services Revenue $279 Million; 05/03/2018 – News Corp, Telstra Agree to Combine Foxtel and Foxtel Sports Australia; 04/04/2018 – March 2018 Home Prices Surpass 2017 High; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technolo; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss $1.13B; 19/03/2018 – Australian court rejects part of News Corp defence against Geoffrey Rush defamation suit; 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees to Acquire ballball and Form Strategic Alliance with News Corp to Drive Asia Growth; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q REV. $2.10B, EST. $1.99B

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $29.48 million for 66.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

