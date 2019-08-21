Bluefin Trading Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $1.50 Million as Market Value Rose; Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered Stake in United Microelectronics (UMC) by $340,000 as Share Price Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 148.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 14,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 1.31 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $2.11 lastly. It is down 20.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 group results; 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018; 09/03/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$11.91B; 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B; 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 4.07 PCT Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – UMC Files Form 20-F for 2017 with US Securities and Exchange Commission

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 400,409 shares to 186,391 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 38,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,549 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,245 were reported by Mengis Capital. Apriem stated it has 78,721 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Albert D Mason reported 2,082 shares stake. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 33,610 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 19,522 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 7,238 shares. Kj Harrison And has invested 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 5,012 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 157,561 shares. Barbara Oil owns 4.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 67,000 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation holds 1.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 97,101 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors stated it has 61,288 shares. Bowling Mgmt Lc has 53,569 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 5,716 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

