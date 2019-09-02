Bluefin Trading Increased Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by $582,200; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Continues to Hold Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 514,459 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 702.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 582,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 665,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6,200 shares to 124,179 shares, valued at $23.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,709 shares, and cut its stake in Millicom International Cellula.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 93,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 76,274 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 31,913 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.05% or 469,187 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 150,488 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 73,172 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 286,730 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Atika Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 100,000 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 97,642 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 41,580 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 71,778 shares.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “32 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Can Afford Some Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, RH, PTLA – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of PTLA April 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 3.91 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company has 5,939 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt has invested 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Ohio-based Bowling Port Mngmt has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farallon Mngmt has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baupost Group Limited Liability Ma has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 3.57 million shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt holds 1.93% or 90,039 shares. Westchester Cap Management owns 74,380 shares. Mairs & has 1.95M shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 35,789 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has 16,538 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tuttle Tactical reported 32,958 shares. Ulysses Ltd Com owns 234,500 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio.