Bluefin Trading Increased Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Holding by $1.90 Million; Montag A & Associates Increases Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 3,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 59,212 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 55,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 939,326 shares traded or 26.56% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 1516.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 379,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 404,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 4.78 million shares traded or 35.39% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11,059 shares to 12,498 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 370,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,065 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,398 are owned by Marco Management Ltd Liability Company. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc accumulated 13,606 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 861,503 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 30,784 shares. Pacific Glob Investment holds 0.05% or 1,882 shares in its portfolio. Finance reported 41 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 11,240 shares. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 18,287 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nbt Bancorp N A New York invested in 1,991 shares. Daiwa invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Haverford Tru Com reported 348,147 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Beach Inv Counsel Pa has 0.12% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 9,577 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 16,785 shares to 33,353 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 12,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,334 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).