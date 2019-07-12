Bluefin Trading Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Trimmed by $6.02 Million; As Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) Shares Declined, Great Point Partners Raised Stake

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 552,416 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 95.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 94,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 98,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 1.96M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 2,402 shares. 13,968 were reported by American Interest Gru. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 7,990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.01% or 37,285 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdg Incorporated has 2,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Incorporated reported 0% stake. Qs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 30,680 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisors owns 7,600 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0% or 67,625 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas owns 4,903 shares. Legal General Gru Public Lc holds 0% or 9,497 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 433,113 shares.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 487,518 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Klingenstein Fields And Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 34,403 shares. The Texas-based Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Art Ltd Co holds 122,700 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 7,450 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Intrust Commercial Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 15,899 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 3.25M shares. Moreover, Rnc Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,052 shares. 5,325 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Cypress Cap Grp stated it has 44,586 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 114,410 shares. 4.10M are owned by Prudential. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company has 6,497 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Lc owns 3,857 shares. Pitcairn owns 9,157 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.90 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWZ) by 324,000 shares to 473,500 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 82,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

