Bluefin Trading Has Upped Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Holding by $1.61 Million; Slm (SLM) Stake Maintained by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) by 1004% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 200,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 220,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Slm Corporation (SLM) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 190,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 151,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Slm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 1.98M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 08/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae: Private Education Loan Originations Up 7% From Yr-Ago to $2B; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP’S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New Jobs in Delaware; 20/03/2018 – SLM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Monoline Business Model; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND REPORTS A 6.4 PCT STAKE IN SLM CORP – SEC FILING

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 16,722 shares to 108,278 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,599 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Tr.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares to 109,364 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,223 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).