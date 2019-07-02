Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed Stake in Jd Com (JD) by $10.82 Million as Share Value Rose; As Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Stock Value Declined, Steinberg Global Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $317,009

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 1,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 3,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $172.43. About 436,379 shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 87.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 360,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 412,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 12.47 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,933 shares to 42,149 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $58.43 million for 17.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,500 shares to 68,700 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 53,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BIDU).