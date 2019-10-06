Bluefin Trading Has Raised Its Stake in Centene Del (Call) (CNC) as Market Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Franklin Street Advisors Has Increased Holding by $732,591

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (CNC) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 361,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 821,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 387 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,692 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.14 million, up from 11,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bangor Bancshares invested in 0.33% or 981 shares. Moreover, St Johns Inv Mgmt Communications Llc has 1.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Marathon Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 476 shares. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi reported 2,659 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 305 shares. Iberiabank holds 1.16% or 5,562 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 2.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,154 shares. Pecaut Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 107 shares. Fincl Counselors has invested 1.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.9% or 2,108 shares in its portfolio. Md Sass reported 2,755 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 402 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $776.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,052 shares to 83,946 shares, valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 96,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,875 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

