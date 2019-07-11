Bluefin Trading Has Lowered Its Position in Bp Plc (BP) by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Declined, Kemnay Advisory Services Has Upped Holding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 66,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 181,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 115,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 15.23 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 78.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 26,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,362 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 34,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 1.63 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT; 07/05/2018 – BP AND ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SIGN BINDING GAS SALES PRECEDENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 24/04/2018 – Cambridge donor BP urges university to keep fossil fuel investments; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP INVESTS IN ULTRA-FAST CHARGING BATTERY COMPANY STOREDOT; 22/05/2018 – BP invests in Israeli fast-charge battery company; 17/04/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: First quarter 2018 production; 05/03/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK PANEL; 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING PACT ON CASPIAN BLOCK

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 28,687 shares to 11,162 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,155 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cypress Funds has 4.29% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 655,000 shares. 3.56 million were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Kessler Invest Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 40,677 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 5.17 million shares. Washington Comml Bank has 2,595 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Icm Asset Management Incorporated Wa accumulated 137,312 shares or 4.36% of the stock. Laurion Cap Management Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 182,651 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.51 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Snow Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 4.58M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 42,875 shares. First Personal Svcs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 11,000 are owned by Leavell Incorporated.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inventory and Trade Victories Mean Smooth Sailing for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Stock Fireworks: Will the Flash Lead to an Explosion? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Delta Air Lines, Micron and Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sees More Upside For Micron Following Earnings Pop – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 1.19 million shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $24.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (Put) by 107,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP, SM Energy burn off lots of Permian Basin gas, study says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.