Bluefin Trading Has Lowered Its Pg&E (PCG) Position as Share Price Declined; Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Upped Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake by $1.23 Million; Stock Value Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 93.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc analyzed 685,304 shares as the company's stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 44,696 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 730,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 5.12 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 584,513 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 26/03/2018 – Tenet wins investor Glenview’s support for board nominations; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 142,511 shares to 403,911 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 36,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ).

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.71M for 3.18 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

